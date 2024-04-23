Wheat stubble, dry fodder destroyed in fire

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 22

Dry fodder for cattle and wheat stubble across 25 acres were engulfed in flames in a fire incident that occurred in the fields of Ratipur district on Sunday evening. The estimated loss is reported to be in several lakhs of rupees.

Chander, a farmer from Ratipur village, said significant quantities of dry fodder, stored at five locations, were consumed by the fire that erupted near the border of the neighbouring village of Gailpur. He lamented that the wheat stubble, intended for producing the dry fodder for cattle, also got burnt. Another resident, Hansraj, echoed Chander’s sentiment, expressing concern over the loss.

He said two fire tenders that reached the spot after about an hour also failed to do much as one of these failed to work properly. Consequently, it were the farmers themselves who had to laboriously combat the flames to bring the situation under control.

Narayan, another affected farmer, emphasised the need for compensation, stating the fire had caused a loss of around Rs 10 lakh.

