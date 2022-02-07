When cricketer Dinesh Bana did a Dhoni to help lift junior World Cup

Dinesh Bana’s family members celebrate Indian u-19 team’s win.

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 6

The family of under-19 cricketer Dinesh Bana, a resident of Sector 14 in Hisar, is basking in the new-found glory of the success of the Indian team after it won the junior World Cup.

Picked MSD’s style

I am also a sports enthusiast and, thus, promoted Dinesh to play cricket since childhood. During his training, he naturally picked the style like Dhoni while improving his skills and became a wicketkeeper-batsman. Mahabir Singh Bana, Dinesh’s father

Bana’s winning six is being equated with that of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the Indian team won the World Cup about a decade ago.

The player’s family and residents of Sector 14 here are now eagerly awaiting his and the team’s return to the country. “It was an electrifying moment when I saw my brother hitting those two sixes,” said Nitika, Dinesh’s brother. “I cannot explain the happiness today. I am proud of him,” she said.

Dinesh’s neighbours recalled that Dinesh’s disciplined lifestyle and dedication had helped him excel at this stage. “It is like festival of Holi and Diwali for us, as one of our boys has brought us glory,” said Rajpal Singh, a resident of Sector 14.

Dinesh Bana hit two successive sixes to ensure the Indian team won the final against England today. A fan of Sachin Tendulkar, Bana, 17, a resident of Dhansu village in Hisar district, has a playing style like MSD. He is also a wicketkeeper-batsman like the legendary player.

His father Mahabir Singh Bana, retired from the Army and currently employed as a head constable with the Haryana Police, said he spotted the cricketing talent in his son from early years. “I am also a sports enthusiast and, thus, promoted Dinesh to play cricket since childhood. During his training, he naturally picked the style like Dhoni while improving his skills and became a wicketkeeper-batsman,” he said.

Appreciating the innings of Dinesh in the final when he scored 13 runs by hitting two sixes while playing just five balls to seal the match in India’s favour, Mahabir said he was reminded of the moment when he brought a plastic bat for his son when he was just three years old.

As his interest developed in the game, he was admitted to the Cricket Academy of Hisar when he was nine years old. He said he hoped that his son would also earn fame for Haryana like Kapil Dev and Virender Sehwag. His mother Darshna Devi, a homemaker, is on Cloud Nine at her son’s achievement. She said at one stage, she had asked Dinesh to reconsider his decision to take up cricket due to the high cost involved in coaching and equipment in the game.

