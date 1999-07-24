When Chautala tried to prove no farmhouse existed on Delhi land

When Chautala tried to prove no farmhouse existed on Delhi land

Om Prakash Chautala former Haryana CM. File photo

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 21

A farmhouse at Asola village in Hauz Khas, Delhi, was part of the disproportionate assets of five-time Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, for which he was convicted today.

Towards the final stages of the trial, when he wanted to prove that no farmhouse existed on the spot and it was just a piece of vacant agricultural land, the Delhi’s special CBI court had slapped Rs 25,000 cost on him, commenting it being a ploy to delay the conclusion of the case.

Months before the conviction, Chautala had filed an application before the court claiming that even in his affidavit filed at the time of polls, it was nowhere mentioned about the Asola farmhouse and he wanted to produce certain revenue records in his defence about it being non-existant. At that time, the final arguments were going on in the case.

The CBI had then argued that all prosecution witnesses were thoroughly cross-examined by Chautala’s lawyers, and it was never suggested to them about the non-existence of the farmhouse.

The CBI court observed that the order on charge dated August 3, 2011, clearly specified that Chautala had spent Rs 1.35 crore on the construction of the Asola farmhouse during the period from May 24, 1993, till May 31, 2006. The court also noted that Vikas Bhayana, who was the Director of M/s Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd, had deposed that their company had built a farmhouse at Asola at the behest of Chautala and even payment of Rs 80 to Rs 90 lakh was received in respect of the said construction. “In the entire cross-examination, the receipt of payment of Rs 80 to Rs 90 lakh from the accused for the purpose of construction of the farmhouse was never challenged,” it added.

SK Gupta, who was the project manager with M/s Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd at Delhi, had also deposed that Ajay Chautala, son of OP Chautala, had visited the site twice in his presence. Surender Mohan Verma who was the District Valuation Officer in the Income Tax Department, Delhi, had proved his valuation report with regard to the farmhouse. In the report, the valuation of the farmhouse was shown at Rs 1.35 crore.

Rahul Bishnoi, who was the CA and had been associated with the Chautalas for more than 20 years, in his cross-examination, had admitted to the suggestion to purchase the land at Asola and subsequent construction thereupon, the court observed.

Even during the recording of the statement under Section 313 of the CrPC, Chautala chose to evade or remained silent on questions put to him regarding the existence of construction, payment made and valuation report of the Asola farmhouse. He also didn’t produce any photographs showing the Asola property to be vacant agricultural land.

Special Judge (PC Act) CBI, Vikas Dhull, had then dismissed Chautala’s plea on December 4, 2021, and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 for filing the application without there being any merit and as a “ploy to delay the conclusion of the present case”.

Was convicted earlier too

Jan 2013: OP Chautala, his son and Dy CM Dushyant’s father Ajay and 53 others were given 10-yr jail term for JBT teachers’ recruitment scam

March 2015: The Delhi HC upheld the lower court’s order and in August 2015, the SC upheld the punishment

June 2021: The Delhi Govt granted a six-month special remission to those who had served 9.5 years of 10-year sentence in view of Covid and to decongest jails.

July 2, 2021: He was set free

May 21, 2022: Chautala convicted in the disproportionate assets case. Punishment under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, can’t be less than a year and can extended up to 7 years. He may be fined too.

FIVE-TIME CM

Dec 2, 1989, to May 22, 1990
July 12, 1990, to July 16, 1990
March 22, 1991, to April 5, 1991
July 24, 1999, to March 2, 2000
March 2, 2000, to March 4, 2005

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

2
Haryana

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

3
Punjab

Prisoner No. 137683 Navjot Singh Sidhu lodged in Barrack No. 10 of Patiala Central Jail, skipped dinner on first night

4
Trending

After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

5
Business

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

6
Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

7
Entertainment

Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos, video inside

8
Nation

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

9
Punjab

Centre agrees to procure 'moong' from Punjab at MSP

10
World

Imran Khan under fire for 'sexist comments' against Maryam Nawaz

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by ~9.50, diesel by ~7

To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7

Asks states to follow suit | Will ensure ease of living: PM ...

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...

‘It’s called confidence,’ EAM counters Rahul’s ‘arrogant’ Foreign Service remark

'It's called confidence,' EAM counters Rahul's 'arrogant' Foreign Service remark

Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

9 more bodies retrieved, rescue op ends in Ramban tunnel collapse

9 more bodies retrieved, rescue op ends in Ramban tunnel collapse

Highway opened for traffic; construction firm booked for neg...

Cities

View All

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

SC moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack