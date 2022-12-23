When we speak in Parliament, mikes go off: Rahul Gandhi at Nuh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 22

Accusing the Modi-led BJP government of trying to supress their voice in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it prompted him to start the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Addressing a public meeting at Ghasera village in Nuh district, he said “mikes were being switched off and cameras were not recording what they had to say in Parliament”.

“When we speak, the mikes go off. They pan the camera towards the Speaker and it remains focused there till our leaders are speaking. Since they didn’t want to let us be heard in Parliament, we took to the road to ensure that the real stakeholders hear us out,” Rahul said to a cheering crowd. He was seen sporting a bandage in his leg. Taking a jibe at the media, he said even it was being “remote-controlled”.

“We have walked miles for peace, but they don’t have space for us, but if Modi ji walks even 15 steps, they will harp on for 24 hours,” he said.

Rahul reached Ghasera on the second day of his Haryana leg of the yatra. The village is also known as Gandhi Gram. Mahatma Gandhi had visited the village during Partition and convinced Muslim refugees, who had stopped there en route Pakistan, to remain in their homeland.

