WHO alert: Samples of Maiden cough syrup sent for testing, says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, October 6
The authorities have taken the samples of cough syrup from a Sonepat-based factory, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, and sent to the Central drug laboratory, Kolkatta, for testing, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.
Based on the lab report, if anything is found amiss, strict action will be taken against the unit and its owners, said Vij.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Maiden cough syrup could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.
A laboratory analysis of Maiden cough syrup had confirmed "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, the WHO said.
The Health Ministry here said it had already launched investigations into the matter and asked the WHO to provide the report establishing the link between the medicines in question and the stated mortality.
