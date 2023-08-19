Why cases are pending for a year, Anil Vij asks DGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today directed DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor to submit a report on the cases pending for more than a year within 15 days. He wrote a letter to the DGP, asking for the reasons for pendency.

Vij said 3,229 cases in different districts of the state were pending for over a year. “This is a very serious matter and it is necessary to explain the reason for pendency,” he said. The minister has asked for an explanation from those “police officers/investigating officers” who have cases pending for more than one year and a detailed report of all such cases, along with the reasons.

The last review meeting of the Police Department was held on May 8, 2023, at which reports of pending cases in various districts were presented.

