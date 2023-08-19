Why cases are pending for a year, Anil Vij asks DGP

Chandigarh, August 18
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today directed DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor to submit a report on the cases pending for more than a year within 15 days. He wrote a letter to the DGP, asking for the reasons for pendency.
Vij said 3,229 cases in different districts of the state were pending for over a year. “This is a very serious matter and it is necessary to explain the reason for pendency,” he said. The minister has asked for an explanation from those “police officers/investigating officers” who have cases pending for more than one year and a detailed report of all such cases, along with the reasons.
The last review meeting of the Police Department was held on May 8, 2023, at which reports of pending cases in various districts were presented.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani
Samajwadi Party’s social media coordinator booked for 'offensive' post against party's former candidate
An FIR against Manish Jagan Agarwal has been lodged at the S...