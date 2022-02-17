Why double standards by Panchkula administration?

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Why double standards by Panchkula admn?

The accompanying photograph captured near house numbers 2281-2285 (close to the water boosting station) in Sector 21 (phase-III) in Panchkula, reveals multiple heaps of the dug out earth/stones etc even after laying of the storm water pipe here. While the civic body invariably mandates residents to restore back any dug out portion to its original position, soon after doing the needful but it seems to be least bothered to meticulously follow its own guidelines on this count. Moreover, the recently laid down storm water pipe line has also been connected to the nearby sewer manhole instead of ensuring proper preservation of the rainwater as required in case of residential houses across the city. Why such double standards? Vinayak, Panchkula

Check doubtful stay in group housing complexes

There are many multi-storey group housing complexes in some sectors in Panchkula and Mansa Devi Complex. Assistant Registrar Co-operative Societies, Panchkula, will do well to mandate a compulsory prominent display of regularly updated list of names of owners as well as occupants/tenants in all dwelling units at the entrance of every complex/towers therein. This will help in general awareness and check any doubtful occupancy or stay. Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Restore old-age pension

Old-age pension is a form of social security to old people who are incapable of any earning due to their weak-energy level in their old age and are in urgent need of financial assistance for their living. With the preparation of family IDs in Haryana state, and due to lack of awareness and in the race of getting their family IDs prepared hurriedly, many people entered the family income in the concerned column just for formality and they gave no serious attention to it. As a result, many old people got out of the old-age pension criteria and their monthly old-age pension was discontinued. When they approached the help centres for the withdrawal of pension they were shocked to know about the discontinuation. Returning empty handed from such help centres has been nothing but a serious blow to the elderly minds. It's a serious matter and must be given attention and old-age pension be restored to them at the earliest. Jai Bhagwan Galav, Kurukshetra

Surajkund-Badkhal road in pathetic condition

The Surajkund-Badkhal road is in pathetic condition. It is now a road only in patches, the rest is all potholes. No one seems to be concerned. A reader, Faridabad