‘Why home guard’s body not draped in Tricolour?’

Fatehabad, August 2
A commotion took place during the cremation of home guard jawan Gursev, who was killed in the recent violence at Nuh, after his body was brought to his native village Fatehpuri in Fatehabad district today. Villagers and colleagues objected to the slain jawan’s body not being brought draped in the Tricolour for cremation.
They also expressed resentment that the jawan, who was killed while discharging his duty, was not accorded the status of a martyr. Sensing the gravity of the matter, Fatehabad SP Astha Modi arranged a Tricolour, following which the cremation took place.
Gursev’s four-year-old son, Ekam, consigned the mortal remains to the flames, as the gathering bade a tearful adieu to
the jawan. A large number of local residents, administrative and police officers and political leaders from different parties attended the cremation.
