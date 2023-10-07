Why unnecessarily repair pavements?

The unnecessary re-carpeting of pavement on the entry of Madhuban Park is an apparent wastage of resources. The pavement, with well-laid tiles, was already in an extremely good condition. These funds could have rather been allocated to the construction of damaged roads in the town, which have been a major cause of concern for the commuters.

Mukesh Saini, Hisar

Need efficient sewer system

Residents of Sectors 13 and 23 in Bhiwani are struggling with pathetic sanitation conditions due to a poor sewerage. The sewage water has accumulated near an open space in Sector 13, serving as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. With the town already in the grip of vector-borne diseases, there is always a threat of dengue and malaria to the residents. The authorities concerned must address this issue at the earliest.

Ramkishan Sharma, Bhiwani

Shift stray cattle to gaushalas

As local gaushalas in Narwana have refused to accept stray cows, citing financial constraints, nearly all roads and streets are full of stray cattle, resulting in a risk of mishaps. These cattle are often abandoned by their owners at night, posing great inconvenience to road users. The administration should come up with a solution to negotiate with gaushalas in order to tide over this problem.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]