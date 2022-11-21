Widening work starts on two canal bridges on Karnal-Dhand State Highway 9 to ease traffic

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 20

The widening work of narrow bridges on two parallel canals on the Karnal-Dhand State Highway 9 has started. This is to remove the bottleneck which was created at the site after the widening of the state highway into four lanes in 2019.

Work to be finished in 18 months

The present width of the carriageway on each bridge is 7 metre, due to which commuters are inconvenienced. Traffic jams have become a routine at the place.

Now, as per the authorities, two parallel bridges will be constructed in place of the present bridge on both canals and each carriageway will be 7.5-metre wide.

A sum of Rs 23 crore will be spent on the widening of the two canal bridges — one on the SYL and another on the Narwana branch canal on the State Highway 9.

“The agency has started work and it has to accomplish the project in 18 months,” said Sandeep Singh, XEN, PWD (B&R), Division I.

After the construction of these bridges, there will be no bottleneck and traffic flow will be smooth, he added.

Giving respite to the commuters and making the entry of the city beautiful, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the widening of around 10-km long stretch on Karnal-Kachwa Road into four lanes. This road is one of the busiest roads of the district and further connects Karnal to Pehowa and Patiala. The road got very congested near the city due to the heavy traffic leading to traffic jam and accidents. The CM had also laid the foundation stone of the project in November 2017 and it was completed in mid-2019.

After the widening of the road, a bottleneck developed near the bridges of both canals, leading to traffic jam, after which the state government decided to widen both bridges.

