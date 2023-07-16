Wife of jailed gangster arrested for extortion

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 15

The Gurugram police arrested Twinkle, wife of jailed gangster Amit Dagar, on the charge of extortion. She used to fix prices of vegetables at Gurugram’s Khandsa Mandi, forcing commission agents and traders to sell vegetables at high prices. She used to extort lakhs of rupees from the traders, the police said.

She was currently involved with a gang run by Kaushal Chaudhary, an associate of her husband. The police produced her in a city court on Saturday and took her on two-day remand.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said on March 10 last year, the police got information about an incident in which five to six persons, using the names of gangsters Kaushal and Amit Dagar, extorted Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 from every vendor and shopkeeper at Khandsa Mandi. An FIR was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

The crime unit of Sector 10 police station arrested Twinkle on Friday from Bhondsi.

“During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that she possessed a commission agent’s licence, and was involved in extortion along with her accomplices. Previously, in a similar case, Sandeep, alias Bandar, a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested on June 24 by the crime unit of Sector 39 police station. Illegal weapons were also seized from his possession. So far, five suspects have been arrested by the Gurugram police in such cases,” said ACP Dahiya.

He added that Twinkle used to threaten commission agents who did not follow her instructions about fruit and vegetable prices dictated by her.

