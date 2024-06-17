Wife, paramour arrested 3 years after man’s murder

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 16

Panipat police claimed to have solved a murder case dating back to December 2021. SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said a case had been registered at city police station on the complaint of Virender Bharara. He said his nephew Vinod had been attacked on October 5, 2021 by a vehicle having a Punjab registration plate. Vinod sustained injuries in the incident and a case was registered against the driver Dev Sunar but he got out on bail.

After a few months Sunar shot Vinod and was arrested on the spot. SP Shekhawat said a few days ago he received a message from Vinod’s brother, saying that he suspected the involvement of some more people.

During the investigation, it came to light that Sunar was in contact with Sumit, who was Nidhi’s (wife of the deceased) paramour. Police arrested Sumit from Sector 11/12 market. He accepted his involvement in the murder and disclosed he and Nidhi were friends but Vinod opposed it. So they planned to kill him and portray it as an accident, the SP said.

Sumit also disclosed that he convinced Sunar to kill Vinod at a fee of Rs 10 lakh. He also promised to pay the expenses incurred in the case.

The police arrested Nidhi on Friday and interrogated her. She also accepted her involvement in murder, the SP said.

