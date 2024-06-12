Wife punched by constable, dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 11

The wife of a constable posted in the railway police died after she was punched by her husband in Pataudi area on Monday.

The constable’s mother Lali Devi said, “On Monday, my son Azad and his wife Asha had an argument and he punched her hard on her face.”

“As Asha came out of the kitchen, blood was coming out of her mouth. Asha went into the room but her health was deteriorating. My second son Manjeet brought a doctor, who advised us to take her to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” she said.

An FIR was registered against Azad.

