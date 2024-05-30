Will act against officials involved in bogus voting, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Karnal, May 29
Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said there were some “black sheep” in the administration, who were involved in bogus voting, against whom action would be taken. “There are some black sheep in the administration who were involved in bogus voting. We did not know at that time, but now that we know, action will be taken against them,” said Khattar, while interacting with mediapersons at the party’s district office in Sector-9 here.
He asked the party workers to be prepared for the counting of votes on June 4. “On the day of counting, all candidates will remain in their Lok Sabha constituencies. Counting agents are being appointed,” said Khattar.
On being asked about the allegations levelled by the party’s candidate from Sonepat Mohan Lal Badoli on party’s leaders, Khattar refused to comment and said that Badoli can speak on it.
When asked about the appointment of the state president of the party, he said there was no crisis, the central leadership would appoint the party president in Haryana soon.
Khattar said that he would hold Assembly-wise meetings of the party workers of Karnal Lok Sabha on June 1 and 2.
