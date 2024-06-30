Will address concerns of city dwellers, promises Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh, June 29

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today reacted to the repeated demand of enhancement of land compensation from the city residents. He said the government should take cognisance of the burden on the people who are already suffering from recession, inflation and unemployment.

“The BJP is continuously ignoring the pain of the people, but demands of city dwellers will be seriously considered after the formation of Congress government in the state,” he said. Residents of Bahadurgarh Sector 2, 9 and 9A had come to submit a memorandum to Hooda. In a conversation with the traders on law and order, Hooda also reacted to the increasing crime. He said life of the common man has become miserable due to uncontrolled crime under the BJP government. “Incidents like firing, ransom, loot, robbery, murder, and rape have become a part of the daily routine of the people. In just four days, a total of Rs 9 crore has been demanded from three businessmen in Hisar alone,” he said. “The business class is constantly facing threats, demands of ransom and firing. They have to pay ransom to the miscreants to save their lives,” he said. “Protecting the lives and property of the people is the first responsibility of every government, but the BJP has proved to be a complete failure in fulfilling its responsibility and the government which cannot provide security to the citizens has no right to remain in power,” he said.

