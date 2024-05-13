Will back anyone who defeats BJP, says Tikait

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 12

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that if the votes are counted correctly, the BJP’s tally in the Lok Sabha elections could range between 165 and 185 seats. “Public do not want to vote for the BJP. Electoral malpractices like EVM tampering and vote-counting irregularities could change the results. Everyone should be mindful of this, and vigilance must be maintained,” he said, while interacting with mediapersons at Kisan Bhawan on Sunday.

He condemned the attack on the convoy of JJP leader and MLA Naina Chautala and said stone pelting on women is wrong. He maintained that violence is not the solution and the BKU does not support it.

On being asked the BJP leaders are facing opposition from farmers, he said waving black flags is merely a symbol of welcome and it should not be taken in a negative light.

He also clarified that they are not supporting any particular party’s candidate. The public is wise and will vote as per their own discretion. “Whoever is capable of defeating the BJP will be supported,” he asserted.

He said people do not have an issue with the BJP, but their main concern is that the capitalists have taken control of the BJP and the party is being run as per their system. “The BJP has been hijacked,” he said. He also made it clear that SKM has not extended support to any political party.

