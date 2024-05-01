Will be voice of Ambala in Lok Sabha: Congress’s Varun Chaudhry

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 30

Intensifying his election campaign, Congress candidate for Ambala the Lok Sabha constituency, Varun Chaudhry, today called upon the party workers to go door-to-door and make people aware about the wrong policies of the BJP government.

Chaudhry, who held a workers’ meeting at the Congress party offices in Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday, said, “People have decided to teach the BJP a lesson for its wrong policies and dictatorship, and vote for the INDIA bloc. However, we have to make sure that we meet every single voter and appeal them to vote for us. The BJP never talks about real issues such as inflation, rising corruption, unemployment and drug menace. Farmers are struggling for their rights and crores of rupees have been spent to stop them from reaching Delhi.”

“If people of this country can’t go to the capital, then what kind of a democracy is left here? The BJP has always tried to suppress the voice of the people, who struggle for their rights. From farmers to employees, and sports persons to sarpanches, everybody has faced the atrocities of this government. We have to put up a fight to save democracy and constitution of India,” he added.

Chaudhry, sitting MLA from the Mullana assembly constituency, also visited several markets and areas as part of his election campaign in urban and rural areas to strengthen his base, and pay his obeisance at religious places.

He invited the party workers to join him for the nomination in large numbers and said, “I will file nomination on May 2 and we will assemble at the Manav chowk in Ambala City and then proceed to file the nomination. State party chief Udai Bhan and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be present on the occasion. I request you all to join us in large numbers.”

