Will bring Metro service to Sampla, Rohtak, says BJP’s Arvind Sharma

Rohtak, May 18

Outgoing MP and the BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma has called upon people to not be afraid as this time the Election Commission has made tight security arrangements on a large scale. Every booth will be monitored by CCTV cameras and those who commit irregularities will not be spared at all and action will be taken within five minutes.

Sharma was addressing poll meetings at various villages in the district today. Accusing the Congress of promoting corruption during its rule, he claimed that the BJP government had eliminated corruption across the state and also given jobs to educated youth on the basis of merit with full transparency.

“My aim is to bring the Metro first to Sampla, and then to Rohtak. The state government has already approved the Metro till Aasoda and this project will be completed as soon as the BJP government is formed. The Meham-Hansi railway line project was kept pending by the Congress from 2009 to 2014. It was completed after the BJP came to power,” he added.

Decrying the Congress party, Sharma said, “People had not yet forgotten the misgovernance of the previous government in the state and how corruption was committed and government jobs were sold. But the BJP government worked to eliminate corruption and ensured the provision of jobs on merit basis,” he added.

Sharma said due to the policies of PM Modi, India had a different identity in the world today. Ensuring benefit to every person was the PM’s guarantee.

