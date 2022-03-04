Will build gaushalas for all stray cattle: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

State Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister JP Dalal said stray cattle, especially cows, would not be left roaming on roads. “Our aim is to build gaushalas for all destitute cows,” he said.

Dalal was giving his statement regarding a non-official resolution brought by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal regarding stray animals during the session here today. He said farmers were facing various problems due to stray animals.

Dalal said 600 gaushalas were functional in the state with 4.5 lakh cow and efforts were being made to keep one lakh more cows in gaushalas. Dalal said the budget of gaushalas had been doubled between 2014 and 2022. —