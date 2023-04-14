Will clear Bandhwari waste by November, says Gurugram MC

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 13

Having stepped up the pace of waste treatment, Gurugram civic authorities will do away with 40 per cent of legacy waste at Bandhwari before monsoon. According to GMDA CEO and MCG Commissioner PC Meena, they would get rid of Bandhwari waste mountain by November this year as directed by NGT.

At the NGT committee meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Meena — elaborating on the progress made so far — said that Gurugram would stop sending any fresh waste to the landfill from April 15. Faridabad — still in the process of identifying alternative sites — would achieve so by May 20.

“A plan is in place and we have achieved the desired speed of the treatment of waste. We will soon get rid of legacy waste. We will be dumping our fresh waste at an alternative site of two acres. It will be treated on the spot,” said Meena.

It may be noted that Gurugram produces 1,200 metric tonnes of waste per day. Out of that, 1,000 tonnes reaches Bandhwari. The city has achieved decentralised treatment of waste for around 300 metric tonnes.

Faridabad, while producing a similar amount of waste on a daily basis, has managed to achieve decentralised treatment for only 88 metric tonnes, as per the information shared at the meeting.

For processing the waste generated in the city daily, MCG had set up material recovery facilities (MRFs) at Beri Bagh, Badshapur, Sector 44 and Darbaripur. Operations at the Ullawas and South City-2 MRFs were suspended after protests by residents.

Chief Secretary Kaushal has directed the officers to review and monitor the weekly status report of land-filling sites and inform Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, about the details.

Kaushal also directed the officers to initiate strict action and impose a penalty against the contractors for any delay in waste processing.

He asked the officers to set a timeline, waste quantity, target and a number of agencies deployed for processing waste.

“The government is establishing and enforcing laws and regulations that aim to protect the environment. These regulations cover areas such as air and water quality, waste management and natural resource conservation. The government ensures that these regulations are effectively enforced and the violators are held accountable,” said Kaushal.

The landfill has around 2.5 million tonnes of waste and is estimated to be 38m tall. The landfill site at Bandhwari is spread over 28.5 acres, of which 10 acres will be utilised for setting up a waste-to-energy plant.

