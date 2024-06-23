Will clear jobs backlog, ensure reservation in promotions: CM

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 22

Chief Minister Nayab Singh today announced that the backlog in government jobs would be cleared on priority and promised advocacy in court to ensure reservation benefits in promotions for Class I and II jobs. He also unveiled several welfare initiatives for the poor, including construction of a chowk after Sant Kabir in Gohana, allocation of Rs 31 lakh to Gohana Dhanak Shiksha Sabha for the construction of a library and langar hall and construction of a bypass on Rohtak-Jind road.

Addressing a gathering at a state-level Sant Kabir Das Jayanti samaroh in Gohana, he claimed that the ‘double-engine’ government was dedicated to the welfare of all sections of society, guided by the teachings of Sant Kabir Das.

Saini criticised certain parties for exploiting the legacy of revered figures and fostering societal divisions. He said the government had initiated Mahapurush Samman Prachar Prasar Yojana to promote the teachings of great personalities.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said while the previous government had promised 100 sq yard plots to the poor, many beneficiaries did not get plots or possession letters. The BJP government had identified 20,000 beneficiaries and possession letters were handed over to over 7,000 in Sonepat recently.

