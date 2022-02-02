Will complete land mapping by August: Haryana CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the campaign being run on a large scale for agricultural land mapping work in the state should be accelerated so that the agricultural land data could be made available at the earliest.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of land revenue officers regarding large scale land mapping here on Tuesday. He said three teams were deployed at Panipat, Karnal and Kurukshetra to carry out the work. A total of 44 teams will undertake drone mapping work across the state, which will be completed by August.

Khattar said drone-based mapping work of most of the villages of the state had been completed. Like the SVAMITVA scheme, the work of mapping agricultural land would be done and the revenue record would be linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Large scale mapping work will be completed in three phases. In the first phase, the work of mapping agricultural land of rural areas and mapping of the structures built on it will be done. In the second phase, mapping of industrial areas in the cities will be done. The Chief Minister said patwaris would be trained with rovers.

