Will consider private school teachers for state awards: Gujjar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Haryana School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today announced to consider private school teachers for state awards.

He said at present, Rs 3,000 is charged from the private school students and Rs 1,000 from students who are shifting from a government school to another government school. Students falling under other categories — shifting of family, shifting to or from hostels, readmission due to not appearing for an exam or because of failure or compartment, medical condition or in order to attain a better quality of education will not have to pay any fee now.

Gujjar was chairing a meeting with officers of the Education Department here today. The minister said this decision had been taken in the larger interest of students and parents.

While reviewing the achievements of Super 100 and Buniyad Programme, he stressed the need to launch an awareness campaign at the grassroot level.

He further said the state government was planning to increase the centres of Super 100 and Buniyad Programme. He applauded the commendable performance of the Haryana Super-100 batch 2021-23 in JEE (Main) exam. The results exceeded the expectation, with 89 students from the Super-100 programme batch 2021-23 qualified for JEE (Advanced).

To generate awareness about the preservation and conserve the environment, he said that dramas would be staged in schools of all districts. He said the Environment and Forest Department would jointly organise the programme. Prizes will be given to the 10 best plays in each district by the government.