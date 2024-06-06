Will continue to serve Kurukshetra: Sushil Gupta

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 5

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief Sushil Gupta today said he would continue to work for the development and serve the people of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

He also said AAP was ready to contest the Assembly election in Haryana.

Sushil Gupta, who lost the Lok Sabha election for the Kurukshetra seat, said, “I am grateful to the people of Kurukshetra who have shown faith in me in the election and I was polled over five lakh votes. AAP contested the election with INDIA bloc partners. In a democracy, the mandate of public is supreme, we should accept it, and congratulate all winners.”

“I have been working for development and for the people of Kurukshetra already. We are going to open a hospital here. In the future, I will continue to work in the areas of education and health in Kurukshetra as education, health services and basic amenities are the priorities of AAP,” he added. The AAP leader said he was grateful to the INDIA bloc leaders and workers who worked hard in Kurukshetra, and added, “AAP is ready to contest the Assembly election in Haryana.”

