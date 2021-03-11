Will create job opportunities, says Kartikeya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

From working in the field of education to promoting vocational training and creating employment opportunities for the youth, newly elected Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Kartikeya Sharma, already has his plan well laid out. It also includes pushing sports and pressing for the early resolution of the SYL issue.

“I have been working in the sectors of education and sports in my private capacity. Now, with this, I will get an opportunity to work in the government and change lives,” he said.

Though a media baron who has dabbled extensively in the pro-wrestling league, Sharma is not new to politics even though this was his first election.

Coming from a strong political background, Sharma is the son of former Union Minister Venod Sharma who has connections across party lines. His mother, Shakti Rani Sharma, is the mayor of the Ambala Municipal Corporation for the past two years from the Haryana Jan Chetna party. He is the son-in-law of Congress leader Kuldeep Sharma.

“I am looking forward to providing skill sets through improved learning to students from classes KG to XII and be a bridge between corporate India and skill India. Though this, we plan to map the requirements of the corporate sector and impart skills to the youth in a way that will get them employment,” he said.