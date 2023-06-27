Will definitely contest poll from Uchana Kalan, says Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 26

The Assembly constituency of Uchana Kalan in Jind district continues to be a bone of contention between the JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and his arch-rival BJP leader Birender Singh.

A day after Birender took a swipe at Dushyant while claiming that he (Dushyant) would not contest the next Assembly election from Uchana Kalan, the JJP leader said he would re-join the fray in Uchana Kalan in the next Assembly polls without a doubt. “There is no doubt over my contesting from here. Uchana Kalan is my ‘karambhoomi’ and I will leave no stone unturned to ensure development of the segment,” he stated.

Responding to Birender’s claim that he can give it in writing that Dushyant would not contest from Uchana Kalan, the Deputy CM said Birender should give such a statement in writing, mentioning that ‘Dushyant will not contest from Uchana’, so that this written statement can be framed. “I would gift this written statement in a frame to Birender Singh during the campaign in the next election,” he said.