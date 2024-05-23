Will develop smart villages, says Nitin Gadkari

Rohtak, May 22
Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said that these were no ordinary Lok Sabha elections as the outcome would decide the future of the people of the nation.
Targeting the Congress at a Vijay Sankalp rally in Kosli town of Rewari district, he said the Congress ruled the nation for decades but could not remove poverty. The Modi government, however, had ushered in a new era of development in the past decade, he claimed.
“The development that happened in the last 10 years is just a trailer, the real film is yet to unfold. We will set up not only smart cities but also smart villages. What the Congress could not do in 60 years, we have done in 10 years,” he said.
“Two things were necessary for the development of the country. Firstly, honest leaders and secondly, right policies. Our country got Independence in 1947. The Congress got a chance to rule the country for 60 years. Slogans were raised to remove poverty, but poverty was not removed,” Gadkari stated.
