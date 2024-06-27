Will enact law if Supreme Court denies relief in review plea: Nayab Singh Saini

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, June 26
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the state government would enact a law to ensure five additional marks to candidates belonging to poor and deprived sections of society in exams for jobs, if it does not get any relief from the review petition to be filed soon.
“The BJP stands with the deprived sections, hence a policy was framed to ensure extra marks, but ‘Bharti roko gang’ of the Congress went against it in the high court, which struck down the policy. We approached the Supreme Court, but the verdict came against the government. We will enact a law to help such candidates if the review petition does not provide relief,” he said.
Saini was addressing a gathering at a state-level ceremony at Maharshi Dayanand University here to distribute plot allotment letters to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana. Simultaneously, programmes were held at Yamunanagar, Palwal, Sirsa, and Mahendragarh, and a total of 15,250 beneficiaries were given allotment letters.
The CM attacked Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda, alleging that government jobs were given on the basis of ‘parchi-kharchi’ during the then Congress regime in the state while the BJP abolished the system and ensured government jobs on the basis of merit.
“The previous Congress government showed plots to the poor but neither gave them plots nor papers. Our government understood their plight and decided to provide them with plots. A programme was organised in Sonepat recently where the poor were given possession certificates for 100-sq yards plots,” he claimed.
Saini said the Shehri Awas Yojana was not just a scheme but a commendable initiative by PM Narendra Modi and their ‘double-engine sarkar’ to bring smiles to the faces of the poor and fulfil their dreams.
Urban Local Bodies Minister Subhash Sudha said families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh got plots under the Awas Yojana.
