Will end portal system if voted to power: Deepender Hooda

Rohtak, April 24
During his door-to-door campaign, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today met the elderly whose pension had been stopped due to discrepancies in the PPP.
Women too complained about their ration cards being struck off. “People said portals have caused inconvenience and they are unable to get work done as they either remain closed or servers remain down. People are forced to visit government offices,” he claimed.
He said the main problems of people were family ID, PPP, supply of dirty water and corruption in the corporation. “The BJP government has deprived people of welfare schemes by trapping them in portals like PPP, property ID and Meri Fasal Mera Byora. Under the guise of PPP, ration cards of 8.3 lakh families had been removed. Pension of about 5 lakh people was struck off. There are many flaws in PPP. If the Congress government is formed, we will end the portal system and give the highest pension of Rs 6,000 a month in the country. Ration cards will also be made again,” he claimed.
Questioning the functioning of the government, he said people were troubled by record inflation, unemployment, corruption and increasing crime.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...