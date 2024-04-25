Will end portal system if voted to power: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 24

During his door-to-door campaign, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today met the elderly whose pension had been stopped due to discrepancies in the PPP.

Women too complained about their ration cards being struck off. “People said portals have caused inconvenience and they are unable to get work done as they either remain closed or servers remain down. People are forced to visit government offices,” he claimed.

He said the main problems of people were family ID, PPP, supply of dirty water and corruption in the corporation. “The BJP government has deprived people of welfare schemes by trapping them in portals like PPP, property ID and Meri Fasal Mera Byora. Under the guise of PPP, ration cards of 8.3 lakh families had been removed. Pension of about 5 lakh people was struck off. There are many flaws in PPP. If the Congress government is formed, we will end the portal system and give the highest pension of Rs 6,000 a month in the country. Ration cards will also be made again,” he claimed.

Questioning the functioning of the government, he said people were troubled by record inflation, unemployment, corruption and increasing crime.

