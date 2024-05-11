Will end water shortage, says Congress candidate

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 10

The Congress candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, Jai Prakash, said he would work to ensure adequate supply of potable water to the villages affected by the water crisis after the elections.

Addressing a series of public meetings in the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment in Jind district, which is part of the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, Jai Prakash, also known as JP, said he was aware of the problems of the rural areas in the entire region. “I know that the shortage of water is one of the major problems in the region,” he said.

He visited villages, including Shahpur ,Jeevanpur, Nagura, Badhana, Dhauhala, Kuchrana Khurd, Kuchrana Kalan, Chhatar, Thua, Mandi Kalan, Sandil, Pega, Shamdo, Chandpur, Hasanpur, Dilluwala, Gauiya, Khanda, Aleva, Katwal, Bighana, Dudana and Bulla Kheri villages in the Uchana Kalan segment. He was welcomed in their villages by tying him a turban as a symbol of respect. On reaching Kucharanam, the village youths took him for the election meeting. A procession was taken out through the streets of the villages. JP said after the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress would form the government in Haryana. “On coming to power in Haryana, I will ensure that all your problems, including the potable water shortage, is resolved,” he said.

The Congress candidate claimed that there was enthusiasm among the electorate and they would vote for the Congress. “People are leaving the JJP, Lok Dal and BJP and joining the Congress. Those coming to the Congress will be given full respect,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hisar #Lok Sabha