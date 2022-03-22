Will ensure sanctity of govt exams: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, March 21
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission will not be tolerated at all and strict action will be taken against the violators.
The Deputy Chief Minister said this in response to a question raised by a member of the House in the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today.
He said FIRs had been registered for leaking some examination papers and other such irregularities. He said the state was very serious about maintaining the sanctity of government examinations.
Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh said the state would soon get a sports university. He informed the House that the Bill related to this Sports University had been passed in the ongoing Budget session.
