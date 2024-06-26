Will explore legal options to get Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee poll conducted: Jhinda

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 25

Unhappy over the delay in the elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), various leaders of the Sikh community have decided to explore legal options to get the poll conducted.

Since the 18-month tenure of the ad-hoc panel of the HSGMC ended on May 31, the community leaders have been requesting the government to get the elections conducted.

Former Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) chief and president of Haryana Shiromani Panthak Akali Dal Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The term of the ad hoc committee had ended last month but the government is yet to announce the elections. We have repeatedly requested the government to look into the matter, but to no avail. We have also requested the Governor not to extend the time of the committee and sought time from him for a meeting in this regard, but we are yet to get a reply. Hence, it has been decided to explore legal options.”

“We will discuss the matter with a panel of advocates of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and then take the further call of action. There has been some issue related to an ordinance passed related to the HSGMC and we will move ahead as per the suggestion of the experts,” he added.

Jhinda, who held a meeting with his party leaders in Kurukshetra, said, “The government-appointed committee members have failed to discharge their duties efficiently. The committee is being controlled by the BJP and the committee members have been misusing the funds. The interference of the government in the management of the gurdwaras will not be tolerated. Due to the conduct of the existing committee members, a sense of resentment is brewing among community members.”

“We want early election but in case of any problem, the government should at least dissolve the committee without any delay and appoint a receiver. We have sent a request in this regard to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. We are hopeful that the government will accept our genuine demand,” he added.

