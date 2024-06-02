Will expose dubious role of Hisar leaders: Ranjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 1

BJP candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat Ranjit Singh today said that he would write a letter to the party leadership about the dubious role of some party leaders during campaigning in the constituency.

Ranjit, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “I will write a letter to the party leadership. I will appreciate those who worked hard for the party and will also highlight without hesitation the role of those leaders who did not campaign. There will be no compromise on it. I got good cooperation from all party workers except three of four persons and I will talk about them in my letter to the party leadership.”

On the issue of dissension in the Congress, he said that it was the concern of the opposition party. “I will say that the time of those who had used a foul language publicly, is over,” he added.

