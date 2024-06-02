Will expose dubious role of Hisar leaders: Ranjit Singh

Hisar, June 1
BJP candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat Ranjit Singh today said that he would write a letter to the party leadership about the dubious role of some party leaders during campaigning in the constituency.
Ranjit, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “I will write a letter to the party leadership. I will appreciate those who worked hard for the party and will also highlight without hesitation the role of those leaders who did not campaign. There will be no compromise on it. I got good cooperation from all party workers except three of four persons and I will talk about them in my letter to the party leadership.”
On the issue of dissension in the Congress, he said that it was the concern of the opposition party. “I will say that the time of those who had used a foul language publicly, is over,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls
Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...
Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too
Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...