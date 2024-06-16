Will fight for abolition of Agniveer scheme, says Congress’s Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 15

Having romped home by the highest margin of 3.45 lakh across the state in recently held Lok Sabha poll, MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday reached Kosli town in Rewari and Jhajjar city, falling under the Rohtak parliamentary constituency, and expressed his gratitude to the people for supporting him during the elections.

He assured people of fighting for the abolition of the Agniveer scheme and formation of the Ahir regiment, besides announcing that the regional centre of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Mahavidyalaya at Krishan Nagar (Lula Ahir village) in Kosli would be turned into a university and an IMT would be setup on the lines of IMT-Manesar after the formation of the Congress’ government in the state.

He even the promised the people that the party would urge the Centre to form an Ahir regiment as well.

“The BJP government has caused the biggest loss to south Haryana by launching the Agneepath scheme. Earlier, 5,500 soldiers would be annually recruited in the Army on a permanent basis, but now 900 Agniveers are being recruited every year. Of these, only 225 Agniveers will be made permanent after four years,” said the MP while addressing the gathering.

