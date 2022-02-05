Will fight to secure Haryana youth's future, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

A day after the Punjab and Haryana Court put an interim stay on the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state government had decided to move the Supreme Court.

The Act aimed at providing 75 per cent quota to locals in private sector jobs. The hearing in the Supreme Court is scheduled on February 7.

“The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, was implemented to create job opportunities for the state youth and I will defend the case strongly to secure the future of Haryana’s youth,” the CM said.