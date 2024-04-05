Will fill vacant posts on coming to power, says Deepender

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 4

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has said on coming to power, the Congress regime would ensure transparent and time-bound recruitment on more than 2 lakh vacant posts in different government departments of Haryana as per a regular recruitment charter issued by the party.

Answering queries at a student panchayat organised by the NSUI here today, Deepender said first of all, the paper-leak and job-selling mafia would be eliminated.

“When the Congress government is formed, the responsibilities of all the agencies and officials related to recruitment will be fixed so that there is no possibility of any kind of irregularity in the recruitments. If any irregularity is found in any recruitment, the top functionaries of the HSSC-HPSC will be held directly responsible,” he said.

Pointing out that there are a number of complaints from the candidates regarding job interviews, the MP maintained that the Congress government would establish a system to eliminate the possibility of any bias or irregularities in the interviews.

“When the Congress government is formed, copying questions from any other recruitment paper will also be counted in the category of paper leak, and it will invite the same legal action as paper leaks,” he asserted.

Addressing the participants, NSUI president Varun Chaudhary said the Agniveer scheme would be abolished when the Congress government is formed. “The Agniveers who have been recruited till now will also be confirmed,” he promised.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak