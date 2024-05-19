Will give 32 lakh govt jobs in a year, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Palwal, May 18
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced that the party would provide 32 lakh government jobs in a year if voted to power in the next Assembly elections.
While campaigning for party candidate Mahender Pratap Singh at a rally in Alawalpur village of the district here today, the former Chief Minister said a win from the Lok Sabha seat would pave the way for the Congress government after a few months in the state.
Urging public to vote for his party, he said their focus would be to fill all vacant posts in the state government within a year. Apart from promising voters to provide at least 32 lakh jobs in the state, he said the Old Pension Scheme for retired employees and a pay scale equivalent to that of the employees of Punjab would be implemented.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM Modi hails dhaakad govt for countering Pakistan
At Haryana rallies, says Congress should forget ‘dream’ of r...
Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today
Maliwal acting under pressure: AAP | Nadda calls it a ‘party...
Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi
Reaches Chandigarh, may join campaign in punjab
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...