Will give 32 lakh govt jobs in a year, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 18

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced that the party would provide 32 lakh government jobs in a year if voted to power in the next Assembly elections.

While campaigning for party candidate Mahender Pratap Singh at a rally in Alawalpur village of the district here today, the former Chief Minister said a win from the Lok Sabha seat would pave the way for the Congress government after a few months in the state.

Urging public to vote for his party, he said their focus would be to fill all vacant posts in the state government within a year. Apart from promising voters to provide at least 32 lakh jobs in the state, he said the Old Pension Scheme for retired employees and a pay scale equivalent to that of the employees of Punjab would be implemented.

