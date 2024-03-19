Will give representation to Kashyap community if voted to power: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 18

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has promised to ensure the representation and empowerment to the Kashyap community if the Congress comes to power.

Hooda called upon the community members to extend their support to the party, stating that their voices and contributions would be valued and respected within the party’s framework.

He urged them to join hands to bring the Congress back to power. “I assure a significant role to community members and appropriate political participation under the Congress if it comes to power. No stone will be left unturned in maintaining the dignity and respect of the community upon the formation of our government,” said Hooda while highlighting the steps taken by the previous Congress government for their welfare.

He highlighted the steps taken for the upliftment of the Backward Classes and said it was among the priorities of the party to uplift them. During the Congress’ tenure, BC-A and BC-B

categories were formed to provide full benefits of all welfare schemes and reservations to the Backward Classes, he added.

He said different schemes would be implemented for the welfare of Dalits, backward and marginalised sections of the society after their government was formed.

Accompanied by former state Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma, state party president Udai Bhan accused the BJP government of ignoring the rights of Dalits and Backward Classes, saying that a job under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam was one of the steps to end reservation in jobs.

“We will abolish such steps for the welfare of the members of Backward Classes if voted to power,” he said.

He said that the Congress had started ‘Nyay Abhiyan’ to ensure proper participation of people belonging to Backward Classes in every sector. The Congress had raised the issue of caste-based census so that backward, Dalits and marginalised communities could get participation and justice as per their numbers, he added.

He further said the Congress had announced the guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) to farmers to ensure justice to them and also promised to provide 30 lakh jobs to empower youth. “After coming to power, the Congress will initiate regular recruitment in the armed forces instead of Agniveer,” he said.

