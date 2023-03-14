Will move HC if family ID not made optional for admission: Pvt schools

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 13

With admissions for the new academic session about to begin, private school operators have decided to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the government fails to make the family ID or Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) optional for the process soon.

They said the mandatory requirement of the PPP for admissions was an obstacle in uploading students’ data on the management information system (MIS) portal.

It is mandatory for every school, including government ones, to upload the data of every single student on the MIS portal of the Education Department. Last year, uploading the PPP information was also made mandatory.

Prashant Munjal, vice-president, Haryana Progressive Schools Conference, said “An OTP is generated while uploading data on the MIS portal and the same goes to the registered number of the parent. Today, when cybercrime is rising and the government has been asking people not to share the OTP with anyone, it becomes difficult for the school staff to convince the parents to share it because the same number might be linked with their bank account.”

“The OTP should rather be sent to the registered number of the institution as it is being done in case of the government schools because the admission process is to be completed by the schools only. We have repeatedly raised the issue with the government and even met the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Education Minister and Director, School Education, but to no avail. The admission process is about to begin and if the matter is not resolved by the end of this month, we have decided to move the HC,” he added.

Saurabh Kapoor, president, Integrated Private Schools Welfare Society, said “The data of students who have been promoted to Class I and new entrants is uploaded on the MIS portal. The situation is more complex in case of out-of-state students. There are students who were given admissions last year but their information hasn’t been uploaded on the MIS portal so far in the absence of the PPP. Also, their student registration number has not been generated so far. A temporary ID is generated for the out-of-state students, but such families avoid getting these documents prepared as no other state requires it. The department should make it optional to put the PPP number and use the Aadhar data for the registration of students.”

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said, “Individual family ID for the students can be generated at the common service centre for the admission purpose. The matter related to the OTP being faced by the private schools is in the notice of the higher authorities and the matter will be resolved soon.”