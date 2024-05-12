Will not form govt with JJP’s support, says Deepak Babaria

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 11
A day after a delegation of the Congress met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya demanding the dismissal of the government and conduct of fresh elections under the President’s rule, state party affairs’ incharge Deepak Babaria said they would not form the government with the JJP’s support.
He also suggested that the BJP should demonstrate the support of MLAs before the Governor. “The Congress doesn’t want to indulge in horse-trading or rush to any shortcuts. It is imperative to follow the Constitution. The government should demonstrate the support of MLAs before Governor Dattatreya. If they fail, then the constitutional requirements must be followed,” Babaria said.
Babaria was present here at the party’s election office to hold meetings, exhorting them to work with unity for ensuring the victory of Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja (Karnal Lok Sabha seat) and Trilochan Singh (Karnal Assembly byelection).
On the allegation by the JJP that the Congress was behind the attack on JJP MLA Naina Chautala, he said such tactics were being used by the JJP for cheap popularity.
Talking about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail, he said he got bail late, but it was an important decision. He accused the BJP of dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. Talking about Ram temple, he said, “What answer do they have on the issues related to unemployment, women’s safety and investment in the state?”
