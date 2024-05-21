Will not let anyone change Constitution: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 20

Congress candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said anti-constitutional and anti-democratic forces had again become dominant and the BJP was raising the ‘400-paar’ slogan to change the Indian Constitution.

“If the BJP comes to power this time, it will not only put an end to the Constitution but also the reservation given to the poor and Backward Classes. The Constitution will be saved and the rights of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes will be saved only if the BJP loses,” he claimed.

Deepender was addressing poll meetings at Bhambeva, Barhana, Madana Khurd, Sheria, Gangtan, Dhandhlan, Bisahan, Dharana, Siwana, Dimana, Chhochi, Madana Kalan, Lakadia, Deeghal, Gochhi, Bakra, Chimni and Dubaldhan villages in the Beri Assembly segment of Jhajjar district today.

He said the Constitution made by Dr Ambedkar was signed by his grandfather, Ranbir Singh as a member of the Constituent Assembly. “It is our duty to ensure that the Constitution is not affected. We will not allow a single word of the Constitution to be changed,” he said and appealed to everyone to come forward to protect it and the democracy by increasing the voting percentage and supporting the Congress in this election.

In his address, Deepender said people were so angry with the BJP government that their arrogance would be broken by the power of votes in the elections.

Describing the guarantees of the Congress’ ‘Nyaya Patra’, he said, “When the Congress forms the government, it will give Rs 1 lakh per year to a woman of every poor family under the Mahalakshmi scheme. We will end the Agnipath scheme of the Army and start permanent recruitment like before. Apart from this, the already recruited Agniveers will be confirmed.”

Deepender said the anti-people policies of the BJP government had created the highest unemployment in 45 years. “Investments collapsed and small industries were destroyed. The unemployed youth were forced to run from pillar to post in search of jobs,” he stated.

