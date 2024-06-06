Will oust BJP from Haryana in Assembly elections: Selja

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 5

Congress’ victorious MP from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Kumari Selja, stated that the Congress had performed exceptionally well in the Lok Sabha elections and their next focus was on Haryana. In the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress would oust the BJP from power and form its own government. The people of the state have also started preparing that the Congress government should be formed. Expressing gratitude for her overwhelming victory, she thanked the people of her parliamentary constituency, party workers and officials, saying she was grateful for the love, respect, cooperation, and support she received.

After her significant victory in the Sirsa parliamentary seat, Kumari Selja expressed her gratitude to the party leadership, especially Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for giving her the opportunity to contest for the Sirsa seat. She also thanked Priyanka Gandhi for conducting a historic roadshow in Sirsa, which provided her strength to fight her opponent.

She remarked that the people of the country and the state were fed up with the BJP’s lies as it kept on telling new lies to cover up the old ones. People wanted change in the country. There were talks about changing the Indian Constitution and inappropriate statements were made about ‘mangalsutra’, insulting women. Moreover, mediapersons was pressured to hide the truth and incorrect news was spread among the people. However, the people of Sirsa and the country responded to the BJP’s lies by voting against them.

She further said the people of the country voted against the BJP to save the country’s democracy and the Indian Constitution. She expressed her gratitude to the opponents, whose lies awakened the people.

She mentioned that the people of the region had earlier blessed her father, Ch. Dalbir Singh, who served as an MP four times. She herself received people’s love and was made an MP twice. By electing her for the third time, the public showed how much they loved her. She said the people had fulfilled their responsibility by electing her and now it was her turn to do her bit. The first step would be to correct the process that had taken development in the wrong direction, solve the problems of her area and prioritise development works in her region.

She said the election had concluded and the results indicated a change. The Congress would bring a change in Haryana politics, with the Assembly elections scheduled in four months. The Congress workers had already started preparing for the Assembly elections. She said their next focus was on Haryana and the Congress would form the government here. She assured the workers and officials who contributed to her victory that they would be fully respected and that she would always be indebted to the public, workers and officials.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sirsa