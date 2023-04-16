Will pay for value cuts, lustre loss, says Dy CM

Rohtak, April 15
The Haryana Government will pay for the value cuts and lustre loss in wheat produce. This was stated by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala here on Saturday. He also inspected the procurement process at the Rohtak grain market.
“Farmers will not have to bear the brunt of value cut and lustre loss in the wheat produce as the state government will pay for these. The purchase agencies have been given the necessary instructions in this regard,” said Dushyant.
Later, presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Grievances Committee, the Deputy CM directed the bank and insurance firm authorities to ensure the payment of compensation with interest for crop loss to Narender Singh, a farmer of Chidi village in Rohtak district.
The farmer had got his crop insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, but had not got compensation despite suffering loss due to waterlogging. Dushyant told the officers concerned to ensure adequate supply of clean drinking water to the local residents.
He also asked the HSVP officers to make provisions for the disposal of storm water and sewage in Suncity. A complaint of choked sewerage lodged by former state minister Krishan Murti Hooda was also taken up.
The Deputy CM directed the officials concerned to get the sewers cleaned by the next meeting.
Hooda challenged over revenue mop-up
- Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala challenged former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda stating that stamp duty, excise and revenue collection under the BJP-JJP govt in three years was better than 10 years of the Cong regime
- He maintained that the state’s revenue, which was about Rs 1,200 crore during the Congress rule, had touched Rs 10,000 crore now
- Dushyant dared Hooda to bring the data of revenue collection of his tenures on any platform and compare it with the data of the present regime
