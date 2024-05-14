Will provide secure jobs to youth, waive farmers’ debt: Kumari Selja

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 13

Congress candidate Kumari Selja, contesting for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, said the winds of change prevailed across the country. She highlighted the promises made by the Congress to the public, including reducing the price of cooking gas cylinders by half, providing secure jobs to the youth, waiving farmers’ debts, granting legal status to minimum support price (MSP) and granting Rs one lakh annually to one woman from every poor family.

Selja toured various villages in the Ratia Assembly constituency on Monday, addressing public gatherings and appealing for support for the party. She noted the increasing attendance at her rallies, attributing it to the changing political landscape.

Selja criticised the BJP for its alleged deceitful politics over the past decade and claimed that people had started seeing through their promises. She asserted that the BJP had become leaderless and evidence could be seen by the fact that six out of 10 candidates had contested from the Congress earlier. She pledged that under the Congress government, youth would get secure jobs, farmers’ debts would be forgiven, MSP would be legally guaranteed and compensation for crop losses would be paid within 30 days. She also promised to integrate the youth into mainstream society by rescuing them from the clutches of drug addiction, offering apprentices Rs 1 lakh during their training and ensuring permanent employment afterwards.

Highlighting her familial ties with the region, Selja urged the voters to consider their role in strengthening the democracy, emphasising on the significance of voting on May 25. She announced plans to visit villages in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency on May 14, urging the residents to vote for the Congress.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar, will once again address a political rally in Sirsa. With a tough competition in Sirsa, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its election campaign. While current CM Nayab Singh Saini has conducted several tours to Sirsa, former CM Manohar Lal is actively involved in the campaign for BJP Lok Sabha candidate Ashok Tanwar. Just last week, Khattar and Cabinet Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala participated in the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’ in Rania, urging people to vote for Tanwar. It is believed that the BJP is anticipating a tough fight from Congress candidate Kumari Selja in Sirsa this time. Compared to the last elections, winning the seat from here for the BJP might prove to be challenging.

However, no senior leader of the Congress has yet campaigned for Kumari Selja. Only Randeep Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhary and Chaudhary Birender Singh came for Kumari Selja’s nomination and participated in some public meetings on the same day.

Since then, Kumari Selja has been advancing her election campaign with the support of local Congress leaders. Meanwhile, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is busy in Rohtak and Sonepat region.

