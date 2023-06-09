...will put extra load on amenities, say RWAs

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 8

An expert committee headed by P Raghavendra Rao, chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), today interacted with office-bearers of 19 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of nine districts through video conferencing to get their views and suggestions over the issue of stilt plus four floors on residential plots.

Rejecting the concept, all representatives of RWAs in Rohtak said stilt-plus-four would put an extra load on basic amenities like sewerage, drinking water, electricity, parking and roads. Moreover, it would adversely affect the adjoining houses, they added.

“Residents of all sectors have already been facing the issue of choked sewer lines, scarcity of potable water and congestion on roads due to vehicles parked on them. The stilt-plus-four-floor policy will aggravate the problem if executed therefore, we opposed it during the video conferencing today,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, a councillor and an RWA president.

Ahlawat added they had been carrying out a special campaign against the stilt plus four floors across the state to mount pressure on the government for not executing the policy.