Will raise issues on releavant platforms, says Congress’s Budhiraja

Karnal, June 5

A day after his defeat to BJP candidate and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja expressed his respect for the mandate given by the people of Karnal and Panipat districts.

Budhiraja thanked the voters, highlighting the significant reduction in BJP’s victory margin from the same seat in comparison to 2019.

He said that while BJP had won the seat with a margin of over 6.5 lakh votes in 2019, this margin had now decreased to 2,32,577 votes now. “I am thankful to the people of Karnal for showing their faith in me. Even though I could not reach the Parliament, I assure you I will promptly raise your issues on relevant platforms. I will try my best to be the voice of the people,” he said.

