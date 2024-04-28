 Will raise people’s concerns in Parliament, says Congress candidate from Ambala Varun Chaudhary : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Will raise people’s concerns in Parliament, says Congress candidate from Ambala Varun Chaudhary

Lambasts BJP leaders over party’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto

Varun Chaudhary said, “There was complete silence on Ambala constituency in the parliament for last 10 years." File Photo



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 28

Congress candidate from Ambala, Varun Chaudhary, who was in Panchkula on Sunday said he would raise the people’s voice in the Lok Sabha, which had stood ignored for 10 long years. Chaudhary also took a dig at the BJP government and said that party leaders were issuing trifle allegations over Congress party’s manifesto out of anxiety.

Chaudhary, whose candidature was announced only three days ago, held meetings with party leaders and workers in Panchkula and Kalka, and also addressed the media. He said that all party leaders were together and the workers had resolved to ensure the party’s victory from the Ambala seat.

Speaking about the constituency, he said that no one had raised the demands and concerns of the people of Ambala constituency in the parliament. “There was complete silence on Ambala constituency in the parliament for last 10 years. No one raised the people’s voice. But I will raise their matters as I have already done as an MLA in the legislative assembly, which brought a number of changes in the interest of people”, he said.

He said, “The BJP is facing the people’s ire wherever they are going due to the central government’s faulty policies. Their rallies have failed on various counts. They have failed to deliver for the people, but they are giving false guarantees to the people.”

Commenting on the BJP leaders’ allegations on the party’s manifesto over redistribution of assets and others, he said that such allegations were trifle. “I do not want to respond to them as one should not stoop down to such low levels of issuing statements. The important matter is to elect the people’s government, which the BJP is running from”, he said.

The Congress leader was joined by former Deputy CM Chandermohan, Municipal Corporation Councillor Salim Dabkouri, ex-Chairman Panchkula Muncipal Council Dhanendra Ahluwalia in Panchkula. MLA Kalka Pardeep Chaudhary joined him in Kalka. Asked that there was no sign of the Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the Congress events, despite being in alliance in the INDIA bloc, he said, “Senior AAP leaders had joined us during our campaigns in Yamunanagar and Jagadhari yesterday.”

He said that the Congress party will open its Panchkula office in a few days. Chaudhary will file nomination papers to contest the elections on May 2.

