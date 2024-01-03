Will rectify new law if voted to power : Hooda

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 2

Amid the ongoing protests by transporters against the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law on hit-and-run, former CM and Congress leader Bhupender Singh Hooda has promised a rollback of the same if voted to power.

Hooda was in Nuh today addressing a district workers meeting when various transport associations approached him. “This is so typical of them going ahead imposing laws without consulting the stakeholders. They did this with farmers and over 700 farmers lost lives. They are repeating the same mistake with transporters and impact can be seen already at petrol pumps. This will be rectified when the Congress government is formed,” said Hooda.

State Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan said the government was taking decisions that ensured that the ruling alliance lost whatever support it had left among the people.

