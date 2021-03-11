Will remain Dera Sacha Sauda chief: Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Sirsa, April 29
The Dera Sacha Sauda head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, has released a letter stating that under no uncertain terms he is and will remain the guru (head) of the Dera.
Ram Rahim, who is undergoing life sentence in rape and murder cases and is lodged in Rohtak jail, released the letter addressed to his mother, disciples, managers of the Trust and sewadars on the occasion of the 74th Ruhani Sthapna Divas (Foundation day) today.
“My dear children, I again want to tell you all that I was anointed the guru (head). Thus, I am and will remain the guru. Don’t get misled by anybody,” he wrote in the letter released from the Rohtak jail. Meanwhile, there was a large gathering at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in the city on the occasion of the foundation day. Despite scorching heat, the congregation at Shah Satnam ji Dham witnessed a confluence of devotion, faith and fervour.
