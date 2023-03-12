Will resolve industrialists’ problems on priority: CM

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured the industrialists of the ‘Textile City’ that their genuine problems would be resolved on a priority basis. The CM was interacting with the industrialists in a programme held at the Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) on Saturday.

Khattar, while interacting with the mediapersons, said the government was serious about the industrialists’ problems and they would be resolved on priority. Directions would be issued to the officials of the HSIIDC and the MSME to resolve the problems today, the CM said. Their suggestions were also forwarded to the officials concerned.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia welcomed the CM at the programme. Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar, MLAs Mahipal Dhanda and Pramod Vij, Dr Archna Gupta, BJP’s district president, industrialists Avinash Paliwal, Surender Mittal and others were present at the programme. The members and office-bearers of various industrialist associations raised the problems before the Chief Minister.

Bheem Rana, president, the Panipat Dyers’ Association, raised the issue of STP water and common boiler. He said the industries, especially dyeing units, required a lot of water to work. The sewage water is being treated at STP on Pasina road and after that it was again released in drain No. 2. Rana demanded that this water should be given to the industries so that it can be reused. He also raised the issue of installation of a common boiler for industries.

Rana further said the HSIIDC had hired a private company, which conducted the survey about feasibility of the common boiler but the company had given negative reports.

Lalit Goyal, president, the Panipat Exporters’ Association, raised the issue of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) plant for the industries here.

Goyal said with the installation of ZLD for four industrial sectors — Sector 29 (Part 1, 2) and Sector 25 (Part 1, 2) — was necessary after which the industry can reuse the treated water back in the process. The exporters’ association demanded that the ZLD should be installed by the state government and the running cost of the ZLD could be recovered from the industry.

Demand to set up export exhibit centre